People beat the Labor Day heat at Northland lakes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - People in the Northland spent Labor Day celebrating hard work, along with some relaxation in the hot weather.

“I’m retired now, so I can goof off and celebrate those who are still out there on the job,” Superior Resident Rick Holmstrom said.

Holmstrom, along with other Northlanders, spent the warm holiday at beaches across the state.

“Just relaxing, coming out and spending time with your family,” Holmstrom said.

Holmstrom spent the day with his family, including his son and grandkids.

“It’s a chance for a break, a long weekend from our work and a good chance to spend time together doing quality activities like bringing the family out to Island Lake and swimming, especially on a beautiful day like today,” Duluth Resident Todd Holmstrom said.

Jodi Stite from Minneapolis spent Labor Day at Park Point beach, escaping Monday’s even higher temps down south.

“It’s been really hot, especially down in the Twin Cities, so up here you have the sea-like breeze but honestly kind of savoring the last bit of summer,” Stite said.

People celebrated the end of summer, while also honoring hard work.

“I grew up in a pretty hardworking family, so having a day that acknowledges that kind of work ethic, I think is the core of what Americans are built on,” Stite said.

Stite and the Holmstrom family said that being around and in water was the best way to spend cool on warm days like Labor Day weekend.

