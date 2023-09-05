Labor Day Picnic at Bayfront honors Workers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As many Americans celebrate the Labor Day holiday with picnics and time outdoors, an event at Bayfront highlights the time-honored tradition of celebrating workers.

“When unions are strong, our economy is strong. When our economy is strong, America is strong,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar delivered that message during Duluth’s annual Labor Day Picnic at Bayfront Monday.

Joel Tracey, the union President of the Duluth Branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers says many workers have protested and fought for better living wages and Americans reap those benefits today.

“I think it’s a really tough hiring economy,” said Tracey. “You know, a lot of folks are looking for workers, it helps bring people in the door.”

State Auditor Julie Blaha joined Senator Klobuchar to hand out raffle prizes. The free family-friendly event also included music and entertainment.

