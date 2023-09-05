Hot today with a severe threat this afternoon before temperatures cool off tomorrow and beyond

By Tony Nargi
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Today will feature the last of the hot weather we’ve seen across the Northland with a high of 86 degrees in Duluth. Winds out of the S at 10-20 MPH and partly cloudy skies will transition to clouds and winds out of the NW at 10-20 MPH as a line of thunderstorms moves through the region, beginning with popup storms after 3 PM and the main line moving through after 7 PM. There is a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather with large hail over 1″ in diameter and strong winds up to 60 MPH the main concerns, though an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: A cold and dreary day follows our hot stretch with clouds and rain across the Northland tomorrow. Duluth will see a high of only 62 degrees with temperatures dropping throughout the day into the 50′s by the afternoon.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Thursday will be cool as well with a high of 62 degrees in Duluth and clouds for most of the day with some partial clearing in the afternoon.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Friday and Saturday will see average temperatures return with a high of 72 on Friday and a high of 74 on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Itasca County.
1 dead, 2 severely injured in Itasca County crash
A fire has started in Carlton County near County Road 8 and County Road 11.
Carlton County wildfire contained, fire fight to resume Tuesday
The St. Louis County Sherriff said Stevenson went missing Saturday morning near Gheen, Minnesota.
Authorities asking for help in search for Willow Valley Township man
Kasson
Abandoned property destroyed by late night fire
Early morning Eveleth garage fire
Garage, several vehicles destroyed in early morning Eveleth fire

Latest News

Weather recordings - daily 4pm
SEPTEMBER 4, PM WEATHER
There is a marginal to slight risk for severe storms on Tuesday
Heat will help drive a storm chance Tuesday with a big cool down set for Wednesday
Morning Forecast NNN 9-4-23
Morning Forecast NNN 9-4-23
Northern News Now
Heat continues for Labor Day and Tuesday, cooling down on Wednesday