Hot today with a severe threat this afternoon before temperatures cool off tomorrow and beyond

TUESDAY: Today will feature the last of the hot weather we’ve seen across the Northland with a high of 86 degrees in Duluth. Winds out of the S at 10-20 MPH and partly cloudy skies will transition to clouds and winds out of the NW at 10-20 MPH as a line of thunderstorms moves through the region, beginning with popup storms after 3 PM and the main line moving through after 7 PM. There is a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather with large hail over 1″ in diameter and strong winds up to 60 MPH the main concerns, though an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

WEDNESDAY: A cold and dreary day follows our hot stretch with clouds and rain across the Northland tomorrow. Duluth will see a high of only 62 degrees with temperatures dropping throughout the day into the 50′s by the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be cool as well with a high of 62 degrees in Duluth and clouds for most of the day with some partial clearing in the afternoon.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Friday and Saturday will see average temperatures return with a high of 72 on Friday and a high of 74 on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

