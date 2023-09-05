Hermantown schools adapt to new free meal program

Free meal program in Minnesota.
Free meal program in Minnesota.(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - In March, the Minnesota State Legislatures passed a bill that provides all students with the option of free breakfast and lunch.

Prior to this school year, families had to meet a certain financial need to receive free meals.

Hermantown High School Principal John Muenich believes it is important to consider every student’s needs.

“For Hermantown, I think maybe sometimes we don’t realize that we have that student population here, too, and we have students who need this,” said Muenich.

Muenich hopes the greatest improvement from this change is seen in the classroom.

“It has the potential to affect in a positive way academic performance,” said Muenich. “For students who might get their only meals at school, this should be a benefit for them.”

School leaders said one of the biggest concerns for districts is ordering the correct amount of food while avoiding waste.

Districts have received no guidance from the state so it is up to each one to make their best educated guess on how to serve their students.

“For us, it’s mostly scheduling, because you know, and even right now, we don’t know exactly how many students will take advantage of it,” said Wayne Whitwam, Hermantown School District Superintendent. “Just trying to figure out how we, if everybody takes advantage of it, how we make sure we have space available and we can get enough students through that line.”

Schools are happy to be able to provide students with a free meal but also want to keep their schedules on track.

“We want to make sure we’re not impacting instruction, the whole idea of eating breakfast and lunch is to help students,” said Whitwam. “So we want to make sure we’re not taking away from instructional time.”

Schools will plan as much as they can but know a new program like this will take time to ace.

“It’s just one more step in taking care of our students,” said Whitwam. “As educators, it’s what our primary role is. We want to educate them but we take care of them.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Itasca County.
1 dead, 2 severely injured in Itasca County crash
Aircraft resources recalled to Carlton County wildfire
Carlton County wildfire found active Tuesday morning, aircraft resources called back to fire
The St. Louis County Sherriff said Stevenson went missing Saturday morning near Gheen, Minnesota.
Authorities asking for help in search for Willow Valley Township man
Kasson
Abandoned property destroyed by late night fire
Back to School: Meet two brand new northland teachers preparing for their first day on the job
Back to School: Meet two new northland teachers preparing for their first day on the job

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
No longer stranded, tens of thousands clean up and head home after Burning Man floods
Storms roll though the Northland on September 5, 2023
Storm damage across Northland
Power Outages
Storms cause power outages across Northland Tuesday
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
2023 Minnesota State Fair was 6th most attended in history