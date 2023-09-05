Crews battling Carlton County forest fire

A fire has started in Carlton County near County Road 8 and County Road 11.
A fire has started in Carlton County near County Road 8 and County Road 11.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews have responded to a forest fire East of Barnum.

On Monday evening, fire crews responded to a sizeable forest fire near County Road 8 and County Road 11 in Carlton County.

We talked to a resident in the area who had not yet been evacuated despite seeing heavy smoke in the area but no flames have been visible.

“The forest is really thick, and since the fire started in what looks like the middle of the forest they’re having trouble getting to it,” said the local resident.

Crews have blocked off traffic in the area.

Just before 7 p.m., a helicopter arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story, stick with Northern News Now for updates.

