City by City: Virginia, Washburn, Duluth

By Heidi Stang
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Virginia, MN- Tuesday, September 12 will be the 3rd annual Recovery Night Out Event. Hosted by Recovery Alliance Duluth and other community sponsors, the event is a family-friendly night for all to attend. There will be live music, free food, resource booths and more. Addictions of different forms affects many families and this night is intended to celebrate those in recovery or seeking help. Recovery Night Out will be held in Olcott Park from 4-7 p.m.

Washburn, WI- The Chequamegon Area Choir will begin its 51st season on Monday, September 18. This night will kick off preparations for the 2023 Christmas Concert. No auditions are necessary and all levels of musicians, over the age of 16, are welcome. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. with practice at 7 p.m. For those who cannot attend the first night, registration is open through Monday, September 25.

Duluth, MN- Registration is now open for youth basketball. Hosted by the Duluth Salvation Army, the Rookie Basketball Association is open to kids in kindergarten through 8th grade. For kindergarten and first-grade students, the season will be two six-week-long sessions. For second through eighth-graders the season will run from early November to mid-March. In addition to player registration, the program is also looking for coaches and referees. Last year, more than 70 coaches volunteered. Referees will be paid.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

