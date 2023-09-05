2023 Minnesota State Fair was 6th most attended in history

Sep. 5, 2023
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota State Fair wrapped up Monday and officials have released the attendance numbers for this year.

The 2023 Great Minnesota Get Together brings people from all across the state and this year more than 1.8 million people attended in total, making it the sixth highest-attended fair ever.

“This was my first fair as CEO, and I was more awe-inspired by the dedication of so many than I could have imagined – the dedication of fair fans, staff, volunteers, vendors, livestock exhibitors, competitors, safety and security partners and so many others who went above and beyond to be a part of an amazing fair experience despite some challenging temperatures,” said the fair’s CEO Renee Alexander.

In addition to new food and experiences, the fair’s agricultural and creative competitions drew more than 33,000 entries.

The Purple Ribbon Auction raised $1.2 million and awarded $140,000 in scholarships for 4-H members.

Even the Grandstand had a massive attendance this year with 110,543 attendees in total.

Then on Monday, nearly 4,000 fans cheered on the best amateur talent in the state at the 50th Annual MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals.

Contestants competed for nearly $20,000 in prize money.

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair will be from August 22 to Labor Day.

