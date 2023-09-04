UWS Men’s Soccer opens 2023 season with a draw

It was a hard fought battle between the two squads as both teams scored 2nd half goals
By Daniel Chiarelli and Alexis Beckett
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The University of Superior-Wisconsin men’s soccer team kicked off their 2023 season against the Blugolds from the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire, ending in a 1-1 draw.

The Blugolds got on the board first, as junior midfielder Carter Thiesfeld hit a strike past UWS goaltender Alex Paredes to give UW Eau-Claire a 1-0 lead.

The Yellowjackets would tie the game up late in the 2nd half, with under 13 minutes to go in the match.

It was a hard fought battle between the two squads, with multiple yellow cards by both teams.

Blugolds goaltender Spencer Banks was given a red card early in the 2nd half after an illegal touch outside the box.

Backup goaltender Mark Belknap entered the game, and held the Yellowjackets scoreless in relief.

Up next, the Yellowjackets travel to Collegeville, MN to take on the St. Johns Johnnies on Tuesday (9/5).

The UW Eau-Claire Blugolds next match is against Macalester on Wednesday (9/6).

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash in Douglas County closes Highway 13
Man killed in Douglas County motorcycle crash
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
High pressure will squeeze out hot weather for us until Tuesday.
Heat Advisory for Sunday but cooler temps to return Wednesday
Garage fire in Bayview Heights neighborhood in Duluth 9/1/2023
Lack of hydrants complicates Duluth firefight, pole building destroyed
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave

Latest News

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran celebrates after striking out Texas Rangers' Josh...
Solano has career-high 4 hits as Twins rally to beat slumping Rangers 9-7 in 10 innings
Milwaukee Brewers' Carlos Santana runs the bases on a two-run home run against the Philadelphia...
Brewers survive for 7-5 victory after withstanding Phillies’ 9th-inning comeback attempt
Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers celebrates in the dugout during a baseball game against the Texas...
Luplow, Vazquez end slumps with homers for Twins in 5-1 win over slumping Rangers
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights Plays Of The Night