UWS Men’s Soccer opens 2023 season with a draw

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The University of Superior-Wisconsin men’s soccer team kicked off their 2023 season against the Blugolds from the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire, ending in a 1-1 draw.

The Blugolds got on the board first, as junior midfielder Carter Thiesfeld hit a strike past UWS goaltender Alex Paredes to give UW Eau-Claire a 1-0 lead.

The Yellowjackets would tie the game up late in the 2nd half, with under 13 minutes to go in the match.

It was a hard fought battle between the two squads, with multiple yellow cards by both teams.

Blugolds goaltender Spencer Banks was given a red card early in the 2nd half after an illegal touch outside the box.

Backup goaltender Mark Belknap entered the game, and held the Yellowjackets scoreless in relief.

Up next, the Yellowjackets travel to Collegeville, MN to take on the St. Johns Johnnies on Tuesday (9/5).

The UW Eau-Claire Blugolds next match is against Macalester on Wednesday (9/6).

