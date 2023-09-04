Superior Pride Parade celebrates LGBTQ+ progress

Although this year’s festival saw intense heat, the community still showed up and showed out.
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Rainbow flags and decked-out cars made their way down Tower Avenue on Sunday.

It was all in the name of the Superior Pride Parade, which has been a fixture of the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival for over 20 years.

While some participants have been with the event since the beginning, others are new to the scene.

“I went to the parade last year, and then we saw everyone having so much fun,” said Rhonda Bentley, “so we decided to be a part of it this year.”

Bentley joined the parade as part of the Lake Superior JeepHers.

Some threw candy out of their Wranglers, some threw rubber ducks, and in light of Sunday’s weather, some even threw freezy pops.

The celebration has grown since the Twin Port’s first Pride Parade, which happened on the Duluth Lakewalk in the early 1990s.

Not only is the parade a chance to celebrate the freedom the LGBTQ+ community has achieved, but it’s also a reminder that the fight is ongoing.

The 2023 Duluth-Superior Pride Festival will run through September 4.

