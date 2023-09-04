Smash Mouth original lead singer in hospice care, band manager says

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care, according to the band's manager.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Steve Harwell, the co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old is receiving care at his home. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Itasca County.
One dead, two severely injured in Sunday night crash
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion
Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion
Heat Advisory in effect
Heat will stay up through Tuesday but midweek rain will bring temps down
High pressure will squeeze out hot weather for us until Tuesday.
Heat Advisory for Sunday but cooler temps to return Wednesday

Latest News

The St. Louis County Sherriff said Stevenson went missing Saturday morning near Gheen, Minnesota.
Authorities asking for help in search for Willow Valley Township man
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
Kasson
Abandoned property destroyed by late night fire
Bob Durling, 69, reunited with Courtney Johnson, a nurse, and first responders with the Gilbert...
Off-duty nurse helps save great-grandfather having heart attack roadside