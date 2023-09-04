Highway 169 closed in Itasca County following fatal crash

By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT
TACONITE, MN. (Northern News Now) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Itasca County.

As a result of the crash, a portion of Highway 169 is closed between County Road 10 and County Road 69.

This is a developing story.

Stay with Northern News Now as we work to learn more.

