Heat will help drive a storm chance Tuesday with a big cool down set for Wednesday

By Adam Lorch
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have some scattered showers moving across the Range and Arrowhead. Later tonight we will see clear skies and southerly winds. Lows will be in the 60′s and lower 70′s, so a warmer night ahead.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: On Tuesday morning we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A cold front will be moving through the region in the afternoon. This will bring an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There is a chance of severe storms capable of large hail, damaging winds, and maybe even an isolated tornado. Highs will be mid-day and making it into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s.

Tomorrow could be warm and stormy.
Tomorrow could be warm and stormy.(KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will continue to have cloudy skies and a 60% chance of scattered rain showers, mostly in the morning. Then just a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the morning as temperatures will be falling all afternoon with cooler air moving in from Canada. Temperatures will be in the 60′s, then falling into the 50′s with breezy northerly winds.

A big cool down hits on Wednesday
A big cool down hits on Wednesday(KBJR)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60′s around the lake, but some lower 70′s possible inland still. Winds will be out of the east 5-15mph.

By Wednesday, the weather will be much cooler
By Wednesday, the weather will be much cooler(KBJR)

