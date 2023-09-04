Heat continues for Labor Day and Tuesday, cooling down on Wednesday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONDAY: Labor Day continues the hot stretch of weather with mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees. A heat advisory is in place for Monday, so be cautious if outside for an extended period of time. It will be blustery with a SE breeze at 10-20 MPH, with dry conditions and our regionwide drought making brush or wildfires a threat.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow sees the last of the Labor Day Weekend heat wave, with a high of 87 once again. Temperatures will fall once a line of thunderstorms rolls through the region from west to east in the afternoon. These storms have the potential to be severe, with a slight (2/5) risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Main threats are large hail and strong winds.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday sees much cooler weather across the Northland with dreary conditions. The high will be 66 degrees with some AM showers around and cloudy skies throughout the day.

