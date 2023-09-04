Garage, several vehicles destroyed in early morning Eveleth fire

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews from around the Iron Range battled an early morning garage fire Monday.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, the fire was reported around 4:40 a.m. on the 700 block of Garfield Avenue in Eveleth.

The garage, two pickup trucks, and an SUV were destroyed.

In addition, several surrounding garages and a small SUV had heat damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

