Garage, several vehicles destroyed in early morning Eveleth fire

Early morning Eveleth garage fire
Early morning Eveleth garage fire(Friends of the Northland FireWire)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews from around the Iron Range battled an early morning garage fire Monday.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, the fire was reported around 4:40 a.m. on the 700 block of Garfield Avenue in Eveleth.

The garage, two pickup trucks, and an SUV were destroyed.

In addition, several surrounding garages and a small SUV had heat damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Itasca County.
1 dead, 2 severely injured in Itasca County crash
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion
Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion
Heat Advisory in effect
Heat will stay up through Tuesday but midweek rain will bring temps down
High pressure will squeeze out hot weather for us until Tuesday.
Heat Advisory for Sunday but cooler temps to return Wednesday

Latest News

Abandoned property destroyed by late night fire
Authorities asking for help in search for Willow Valley Township man
1 dead, 2 severely injured in Itasca County crash
The St. Louis County Sherriff said Stevenson went missing Saturday morning near Gheen, Minnesota.
Authorities asking for help in search for Willow Valley Township man