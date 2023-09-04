‘Foo Foo Choo Choo’ Train keeps Pride festivities rolling

The annual journey takes more than 200 passengers on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.
The annual journey takes more than 200 passengers on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.(Northern News Now)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The annual ‘Foo Foo Choo Choo Train’ welcomed festival goers aboard on Sunday.

Organizers said the annual journey takes more than 200 passengers on a roughly three-hour ride on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

The event featured a pre-boarding party at the Depot, but the party continued on the train as well.

The train ride featured a DJ, dancing, and many different types of food and drinks to taste.

According to Foo Foo Choo Choo’s planner, Josh Miller, the annual ride has become a staple for many during Pride weekend.

“We love all the different people and celebrating diversity in our community,” Miller said.

Altogether, the journey travels more than 17 miles up the shore of Lake Superior.

