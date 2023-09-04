Earth Rider host final Makers Market of the summer

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The final Makers Market of 2023 wrapped up on Sunday.

The monthly Markets kicked off in May, bringing together 10-20 different makers to display their goods and connect with possible buyers.

Earth Rider’s Bob Furr said the markets expose attendees to many different types of goods.

“There’s a local artists that paint, you get jewelry that is handmade, a lot of vintage clothing, and even clothing that is handmade,” Furr said.

Many of the makers who take part in the markets are from the Twin Ports, but some travel from as far away as Iowa.

