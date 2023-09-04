City by City: Grand Rapids, Hayward, Aurora, International Falls

Grand Rapids, MN- Memorial Blood Centers is sending off summer with the Grand Rapids Eagles Club on Tuesday, September 5. The groups will host a blood drive from 12-6 p.m. at the Eagles’ Club building. This is the 23rd annual Labor Day Blood Drive. All donors will be entered into a drawing for a $2,000 gift card. Memorial Blood Centers’ Pint for a Pint campaign is also ongoing so all donors will receive a drink voucher from a local participating brewery.

Hayward, WI- Backroads Coffee is giving back to teachers on Tuesday, September 5. To celebrate returning to school, all staff are welcome for a free drink all day. Due to a shortage of staff, they’ll be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. That will be the new schedule for the next two weeks.

Aurora, MN- Starting Tuesday, September 5 the Aurora Public Library will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and they’re closed on Sunday. The library is also currently taking donations for its fall book sale. Used books and movies can be donated before October 14.

International Falls, MN- Road work begins soon on Highway 53. Motorists can expect a lane shift and slowdowns during working hours. Work will begin on Tuesday, September 5. Construction will include new pavement and manhole adjustments. The project is expected to last about 10 days.

