Backpack drive provided school supplies for Duluth students

Annual “Keep Investing in Duluth Schools” (KIDS) backpack drive
Annual “Keep Investing in Duluth Schools” (KIDS) backpack drive(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With Duluth students having their first day of school on Tuesday, some kids got some much-needed supplies.

The annual “Keep Investing in Duluth Schools” (KIDS) backpack drive was in West Duluth on Monday morning.

Around 400 backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Mike Letica, the event’s organizer, says he wants to make sure no kid feels left out on their first day of school.

“I just don’t want to ever see or hear of a kid having to go to school when everybody in the classroom has their backpack, has their supplies, having a great time, and then maybe one or two kids don’t have that,” says Letica. “I just want to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Along with the backpacks and supplies, a drawing was held to give away $100 to help one family buy clothes for the new school year.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Itasca County.
1 dead, 2 severely injured in Itasca County crash
The St. Louis County Sherriff said Stevenson went missing Saturday morning near Gheen, Minnesota.
Authorities asking for help in search for Willow Valley Township man
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion
Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion
Kasson
Abandoned property destroyed by late night fire

Latest News

The gathering invites makers to display their goods and connect with possible buyers.
Earth Rider host final Makers Market of the summer
The gathering invites makers to display their goods and connect with possible buyers.
Earth Rider host final Makers Market of the summer
The annual journey takes more than 200 passengers on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.
‘Foo Foo Choo Choo’ Train keeps Pride festivities rolling
Although this year’s festival saw intense heat, the community still showed up and showed out.
Superior Pride Parade celebrates LGBTQ+ progress