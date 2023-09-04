Backpack drive provided school supplies for Duluth students

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With Duluth students having their first day of school on Tuesday, some kids got some much-needed supplies.

The annual “Keep Investing in Duluth Schools” (KIDS) backpack drive was in West Duluth on Monday morning.

Around 400 backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Mike Letica, the event’s organizer, says he wants to make sure no kid feels left out on their first day of school.

“I just don’t want to ever see or hear of a kid having to go to school when everybody in the classroom has their backpack, has their supplies, having a great time, and then maybe one or two kids don’t have that,” says Letica. “I just want to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Along with the backpacks and supplies, a drawing was held to give away $100 to help one family buy clothes for the new school year.

