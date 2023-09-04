Back to School: Meet two new northland teachers preparing for their first day on the job

DULUTH, MN. & SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - This fall some children may be attending their first ever day of school.

However, many new teachers will be having their first-first day at the front of the class.

For Gunner Johnson teaching may be more of a calling than a job.

“I wanted to give back to all the people that helped me and shaped me as a young person,” said Gunner Johnson, a physical education teacher with Superior Schools.

After attending Superior’s public schools and UW-Superior, he decided to spend his working days educating students in his hometown.

“All the years of going to college, it’s starting to pay off and I’m just really excited to be in there and help kids,” Johnson said.

This fall Johnson begins teaching full-time at Northern Lights and Lake Superior Elementary.

He’ll also teach conditioning in the weight room at Superior High School.

He’ll teach many forms of athletics, from weightlifting to an elementary school classic, kickball.

He is passionate about the subject he teaches.

“Physical education is just as important as an everyday classroom because they’re learning how to have healthy lifestyle habits. They’re also understanding how to create goals for themselves,” Johnson said.

At a time when many school districts are struggling to find teachers, his family played a big role in pointing him toward a career in education.

“I have two older sisters that are teachers as well. So it kind of runs in the family,” Johnson said.

Family was one of the reasons Luke Konietzko, a new math teacher at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth entered the field.

“Growing up, my dad was an educator. He’s currently a principal now. And so I kind of had that influence from him. He always encouraged me to go into education,” Konietzko said.

According to Konietzko, teaching is not a profession many of his friends growing up in Cloquet chose to enter.

“Probably less than 10 people that I can think of for sure,” Konietzko said.

Konietzko will teach math splitting time at Ordean East and Lincoln Park Middle Schools.

Like Johnson, he’s got a natural aptitude for the subject he’s teaching.

“If I can kind of instill that confidence with students ability in math, that’s kind of my greatest goal here,” Konietzko said.

As the first day approaches he’s excited and a bit nervous.

“I’ve been working so hard to get to this moment, it’s just all coming together,” Konietzko said.

The two teachers are beginning a lifelong journey that fewer seem to be starting.

“The fact that I have an opportunity to teach the youth of Duluth is phenomenal. It’s almost surreal,” Konietzko said.

“My job is to do the best I can to guide them, whether it’s to the next grade or the workforce after high school,” Johnson said.

Leaders with the Superior School District said they are not understaffed this year but are always on the lookout for substitute teachers.

On the Duluth side, DPS school officials said they are in a fantastic position staffing-wise compared to the last two years.

