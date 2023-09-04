Authorities asking for help in search for Willow Valley Township man

WILLOW VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in looking for 63-year-old Glenn Stevenson.

Stevenson was last seen walking on Willow River Road, about 1/4 of a mile south of Gheen, MN Saturday morning.

According to authorities, family members said Stevenson suffers from Parkinson’s and has not taken his medications for several days.

Stevenson is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said he was last seen wearing a t-shirt under a green and blue flannel shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Stevenson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 and reference case 23129421.

