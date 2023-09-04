Authorities asking for help in search for Willow Valley Township man

The St. Louis County Sherriff said Stevenson went missing Saturday morning near Gheen, Minnesota.
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLOW VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in looking for 63-year-old Glenn Stevenson.

Stevenson was last seen walking on Willow River Road, about 1/4 of a mile south of Gheen, MN Saturday morning.

According to authorities, family members said Stevenson suffers from Parkinson’s and has not taken his medications for several days.

Stevenson is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said he was last seen wearing a t-shirt under a green and blue flannel shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Stevenson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 and reference case 23129421.

