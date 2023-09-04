Abandoned property destroyed by late night fire

CROMWELL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fire burned through a structure in Eagle Township late Sunday night.

According to a news release, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a structure fire at 1743 Kalli Road in Cromwell at 10:36 p.m. Sunday.

Carlton County crews arrived to find the structure fully in flames, and the Cromwell-Wright Fire Department already battling the fire.

The structure was reportedly abandoned property.

The owners were contacted and made aware of the fire.

Estimated value is unknown at this time, but the property is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

