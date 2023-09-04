Abandoned property destroyed by late night fire

Kasson
Kasson(KTTC)
By Jane Nicholson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fire burned through a structure in Eagle Township late Sunday night.

According to a news release, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a structure fire at 1743 Kalli Road in Cromwell at 10:36 p.m. Sunday.

Carlton County crews arrived to find the structure fully in flames, and the Cromwell-Wright Fire Department already battling the fire.

The structure was reportedly abandoned property.

The owners were contacted and made aware of the fire.

Estimated value is unknown at this time, but the property is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Itasca County.
One dead, two severely injured in Sunday night crash
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion
Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion
Heat Advisory in effect
Heat will stay up through Tuesday but midweek rain will bring temps down
High pressure will squeeze out hot weather for us until Tuesday.
Heat Advisory for Sunday but cooler temps to return Wednesday

Latest News

The St. Louis County Sherriff said Stevenson went missing Saturday morning near Gheen, Minnesota.
Authorities asking for help in search for Willow Valley Township man
The annual journey takes more than 200 passengers on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.
‘Foo Foo Choo Choo’ Train keeps Pride festivities rolling
Although this year’s festival saw intense heat, the community still showed up and showed out.
Superior Pride Parade celebrates LGBTQ+ progress
UWS ended their first match of 2023 with a 1-1 draw.
UWS Men’s Soccer opens 2023 season with a draw