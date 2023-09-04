2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Itasca County.
1 dead, 2 severely injured in Itasca County crash
A fleet of emergency vehicles sit parked outside of Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater...
Minnesota prison reaches resolution with inmates who refused to return to their cells in heat wave
Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion
Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion
Heat Advisory in effect
Heat will stay up through Tuesday but midweek rain will bring temps down
High pressure will squeeze out hot weather for us until Tuesday.
Heat Advisory for Sunday but cooler temps to return Wednesday

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington,...
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit