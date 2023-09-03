Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two young people were injured in an ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the report of an ATV accident, with injuries, on Randa Road which is located on the north side of Lake Vermilion.

The incident happened around 4:00 Saturday.

According to authorities, a side-by-side ATV was being driven by a 15-year-old, with an 11-year-old passenger, when they got too close to the ditch, causing the driver to over-correct the steering which then flipped the ATV onto its side.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

One of the juveniles was taken to a nearby hospital, with minor, non-life-threatening injuries via air medical from the scene to the Cook Hospital.

The other juvenile was released to their parents at the scene with minor bruises.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.