Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion

Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion
Two young people injured in ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion(MGN)
By Robb Coles
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two young people were injured in an ATV crash Saturday near Lake Vermilion.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the report of an ATV accident, with injuries, on Randa Road which is located on the north side of Lake Vermilion.

The incident happened around 4:00 Saturday.

According to authorities, a side-by-side ATV was being driven by a 15-year-old, with an 11-year-old passenger, when they got too close to the ditch, causing the driver to over-correct the steering which then flipped the ATV onto its side.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

One of the juveniles was taken to a nearby hospital, with minor, non-life-threatening injuries via air medical from the scene to the Cook Hospital.

The other juvenile was released to their parents at the scene with minor bruises.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Motorcycle crash in Douglas County closes Highway 13
Man killed in Douglas County motorcycle crash
High pressure will squeeze out hot weather for us until Tuesday.
Heat Advisory for Sunday but cooler temps to return Wednesday
Garage fire in Bayview Heights neighborhood in Duluth 9/1/2023
Lack of hydrants complicates Duluth firefight, pole building destroyed
The truck will be parked outside of Miller Hill Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 2.
Chick-fil-A food truck stopping in Duluth

Latest News

Sunday night forecast with Dave Anderson September 3
Heat Advisory in effect
Heat will stay up through Tuesday but midweek rain will bring temps down
High pressure will squeeze out hot weather for us until Tuesday.
Heat Advisory for Sunday but cooler temps to return Wednesday
Non-Profit organization VEMA holds second burgers and braids event