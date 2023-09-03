Heat will stay up through Tuesday but midweek rain will bring temps down

Heat Advisory in effect
Heat Advisory in effect
By Dave Anderson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023
WEATHER STORY: A Heat Advisory will be in effect from Sunday to 7 pm Monday for most of the Northland. A big high pressure cell will keep temperatures up through Tuesday. But, it will cool down again after a low pressure system tries to bring us rain Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, we will go from way warmer than the normal of 72 to way cooler than that for several days.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60′s for most locations. The wind will be NNE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Labor Day will be sunny and it will stay hot. Highs again could place between 85-90. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A low pressure system will bring a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The morning low will be 69. The high will be back up towards 89. The wind will be S 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The shower and storm chance will bump up to 60% on Wednesday. Models indicate a quarter to half inch of much needed rain. By Wednesday, the heat wave turns into a cool snap and sunshine will replace the rain clouds for several days.

The week ahead starts hot and finishes cool
The week ahead starts hot and finishes cool

High pressure will squeeze out hot weather for us until Tuesday.
Heat Advisory for Sunday but cooler temps to return Wednesday
