VEMA holds ‘Burgers and Braids’ event in Chisholm

CHISHOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) - A gathering on the Iron Range is helping local kids look their best before school begins.

On Saturday, Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness (VEMA) held their Burgers and Braids Block Party event.

Last year was the first year for the Chisholm event and this year they stepped it up by adding a block party to the festivities.

Leaders with VEMA said the idea is to help young people of color get their hair cut for free before the school year starts.

According to VEMA, there is a shortage of hair stylists in the Iron Range who are trained to work on the hair of people of color.

VEMA holds burgers and braids event to prepare students for school. (Northern News Now)

“Being here and seeing that they don’t have that kind of stuff for people of color and that kind of texture hair is just something that’s needed and they don’t have it, so we just figured we’ll get together with the people we know in the community and get that done,” said VEMA Co-Executive Director Nathaniel Coward.

In addition to the haircuts, the event had food in the form of burgers and other treats.

VEMA’s other Co-Executive Director, Seraphia Gravelle said it’s an important opportunity, not only for the kids to be prepared for school, but to bring the community together.

“It’s beautiful. Every time we have an event and we see the community of color congregating together and having a good time, having conversations, it really is, it’s just beautiful to see,” said Gravelle.

VEMA is a grassroots non-profit organization that was formed after the death of George Floyd with the hope of providing a voice for people of color in Northeast Minnesota.

Their next event is a “Breakfast Burrito Fundraiser” on September 15.

