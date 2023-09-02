Teen killed, another person injured in shooting at Louisiana high school

Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.
Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School in Louisiana during a sporting event Friday night.

Two males were shot, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Landon Groger.

Groger told WAFB a 15-year-old was killed and a 28-year-old was transferred to the hospital with injuries.

One victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. A medical helicopter was dispatched for the second victim, officials said.

As of approximately 9 p.m., police said the shooter was not in custody.

The shooting happened during halftime of a football game between Brusly and Port Allen high schools, a witness told WAFB.

The remainder of the game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Telemark main lobby to be reconstructed into outdoor facility.
Historic Wisconsin outdoor resort being brought back to life by ski foundation
Motorcycle crash in Douglas County closes Highway 13
Man killed in Douglas County motorcycle crash
Left: Robert West Right: Tommi Hintz
Two sentenced for involvement in murder, dismemberment case
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office joined the growing list of law agencies who are pulling...
St. Louis County pulls resource officers from schools
Relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
50-mile relay swimmers arrive in Duluth

Latest News

A decelerating job market could help shift the economy into a slower gear and reassure the Fed...
Jobs report shows demand for labor is strong
A trooper shot a man who was wanted for murder after he led authorities on a chase.
NC trooper fatally shoots man in an exchange of gunfire after a pursuit and crash
A trooper shot a man who was wanted for murder after he led authorities on a chase.
Trooper kills man after high-speed chase
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights Plays Of The Night