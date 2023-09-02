Record heat threatens Sunday, cooler conditions return Wednesday

High pressure will squeeze out hot weather for us until Tuesday.
High pressure will squeeze out hot weather for us until Tuesday.(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: High pressure systems make temperatures warmer through three ways: they let extra solar radiation warm the ground, air heats 5.5 degrees F per thousand feet when sinking in a high, and the clockwise circulation of the system pulls up warm air from the south. All three will be at play through Labor Day. Record highs are possible Sunday and Monday. Heat Advisory will be in effect Sunday from noon to 7 pm for southern St Louis, southern Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, Burnett, Douglas, Ashland, Bayfield and Washburn Counties. It will cool down again after a low pressure system tries to bring us rain on Tuesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear and the temperatures will be very mild. Low temperatures around the region will run 65-70. The wind will be W 5-10 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

SUNDAY: The sky will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will go 90-95 for most zones. The normal high is 73. The wind will be WSW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Labor Day will be sunny and it will stay hot. Highs again could place between 90-95. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be hot, too, but a low pressure system feasting on that heat for lifting energy will try to raise up a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. As it departs Wednesday, the heat will be greatly converted to fuel a 40% chance for showers and storms. Then, it will cool down for the rest of the week.

The week ahead starts hot and cools down midweek
The week ahead starts hot and cools down midweek(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Telemark main lobby to be reconstructed into outdoor facility.
Historic Wisconsin outdoor resort being brought back to life by ski foundation
Motorcycle crash in Douglas County closes Highway 13
Man killed in Douglas County motorcycle crash
Garage fire in Bayview Heights neighborhood in Duluth 9/1/2023
Lack of hydrants complicates Duluth firefight, pole building destroyed
Meteorologist Dave Anderson inducted into Upper Midwest Emmy's Silver Circle
Longtime Meteorologist Dave Anderson inducted into Upper Midwest Emmy’s Silver Circle
Left: Robert West Right: Tommi Hintz
Two sentenced for involvement in murder, dismemberment case

Latest News

Northern News Now
Warm spell for Labor Day will dial down later next week
Northern News Now Evening Forecast 09/01/2023
Northern News Now Evening Forecast 09/01/2023
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 9-1-23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 9-1-23
Northern News Now
A heat wave is in store for the Northland this Labor Day weekend!