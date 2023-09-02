Record heat threatens Sunday, cooler conditions return Wednesday

WEATHER STORY: High pressure systems make temperatures warmer through three ways: they let extra solar radiation warm the ground, air heats 5.5 degrees F per thousand feet when sinking in a high, and the clockwise circulation of the system pulls up warm air from the south. All three will be at play through Labor Day. Record highs are possible Sunday and Monday. Heat Advisory will be in effect Sunday from noon to 7 pm for southern St Louis, southern Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, Burnett, Douglas, Ashland, Bayfield and Washburn Counties. It will cool down again after a low pressure system tries to bring us rain on Tuesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear and the temperatures will be very mild. Low temperatures around the region will run 65-70. The wind will be W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will go 90-95 for most zones. The normal high is 73. The wind will be WSW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Labor Day will be sunny and it will stay hot. Highs again could place between 90-95. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be hot, too, but a low pressure system feasting on that heat for lifting energy will try to raise up a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. As it departs Wednesday, the heat will be greatly converted to fuel a 40% chance for showers and storms. Then, it will cool down for the rest of the week.

