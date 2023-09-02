Rat Rods to rumble in Mahtowa for Labor Day Weekend

MAHTOWA, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the northern Minnesota town of Mahtowa car enthusiasts meet every Labor Day weekend to show off their “Rat Rods”.

A Rat Rod is similar to a recycled hot rod or custom car built from scrap found in junkyards, fields, and forests.

According to our Dave Anderson, they are low-budget alternatives to expensive street machines, in fact, the rustier the better.

“If your hand can’t slide off the paint job you know it sticks to it, then you got good patina,” said Rat Rod Rendezvous Co-Founder Roger Rentola.

The cars may not be pampered like newer cars but they are still built safely and to be driven.

This year the Rat Rods will be rolling into Mahtowa for the 15th annual Rat Rod Rendezvous.

The action will be centered around TJ’s Country Corner Store and Meat Market and owners Renee and Glenn Gaffney are ready for the Rat Rodders and whatever they need.

“Yeah, it should be a good time, we got T-shirts for the rat rods and T-shirts for the store and all kinds of fresh meat,” said Glenn.

For the adult viewers of the event, TJ’s will be offering custom-brewed craft beer along with rye whiskey.

The hosts will be participating as well, “We have a 1950 Buick waterfall fountain outside with the fish in the pond,” said Glenn.

The event exponentially grows each year so if you’re looking to see the vehicles come to the event start on Saturday for the shiny, “non-Rat Rod” cars and Sunday is for the rusty old rats and their fans.

TJ’s Country Corner Store and the Rat Rod Rendezvous can be found on Historic Highway 61 in Mahtowa just off I-35.

