Northland financial expert offers advice on student loan payment options

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As of September 1, 2023, student loans started earning interest again after more than three years on pause for the pandemic.

That means borrowers are a month from having to resume payments.

Since student loans have been paused, there have been many changes that could impact borrowers.

According to Scott Wallschlaeger, CEO of MMPL Financial in Duluth, borrowers should check to see who their current loan servicer is.

Many lenders have gone under or merged during the pandemic pause.

Borrowers can visit the Federal Student Aid website to determine their current servicer.

Once borrowers know the up-to-date status of their paused loans, they can learn about some of the different repayment options available.

One option is President Biden’s new income-driven plan called SAVE.

The plan takes into account earnings and family size when determining a monthly payment.

For more information about the SAVE plan, click here.

Wallschlaeger said many people can feel overwhelmed by their debt, but ignoring it and missing payment is a major mistake.

“They look at this massive number they owe, they look at the budget, they can’t see how they can afford it and instead of digging in and trying to figure it out, they throw their hands up and say there’s just no way I’m ever going to be able to repay this.. Or there’s no way I can afford the monthly payment. So they bury their head in the sand,” Wallschlaeger said.

While the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness earlier this summer, some new repayment plans offer loan forgiveness for borrowers who’ve made payments for 10 or more years.

Wallschlaeger said that could be a good option for some, but for people with escalating income, there may be many factors to consider.

For more information about student loan repayment options, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.