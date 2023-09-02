Great Northern Classic Rodeo returns to Superior for 32nd year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 32-year-old Labor Day weekend tradition returned to Superior Friday night.

The Great Northern Classic Rodeo is a three-day event attracting thousands of spectators for each performance.

The non-profit event helps raise money for local clubs and charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Superior and local 4-H groups.

“This rodeo is a bunch of events with bareback, saddle bronc, team roping, steer wrestling, barrels, and bulls,” said Rodeo Committee Member Kelly Johnson before adding. “We try to make this as fun as possible.”

The rodeo begins on Friday and goes through Sunday.

If you would like to learn more about the rodeo or see a list of events visit their website by clicking here.

