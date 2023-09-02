Friday Night Lights: Week 1 Highlights from around the Northland
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights and scores from Week One of the MSHSL High School football season.
MLWR 22 Barnum 28 Final.
Hermantown 47 Proctor 8 Final.
Mora 16 Duluth Denfeld 28 Final.
Cloquet 8 Two Harbors 40 Final.
Grand Rapids 47 Pine City 0 Final.
Cook County 14 Mountain Iron-Buhl 66 Final.
Little Fork Big-Falls 76 Bigfork 20 Final.
Deer River 7 Crosby-Ironton 27 Final.
Highlights and scores from Week Three of the WIAA High School football season.
Spooner 6 Northwestern 52 Final. (Highlights above).
Menomonie 42 Spartans 7 Final.
Rhinelander 32 Ashland 7 Final.
