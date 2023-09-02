Friday Night Lights: Week 1 Highlights from around the Northland

By Kevin Moore
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights and scores from Week One of the MSHSL High School football season.

MLWR 22 Barnum 28 Final.

Hermantown 47 Proctor 8 Final.

Mora 16 Duluth Denfeld 28 Final.

Cloquet 8 Two Harbors 40 Final.

Grand Rapids 47 Pine City 0 Final.

Cook County 14 Mountain Iron-Buhl 66 Final.

Little Fork Big-Falls 76 Bigfork 20 Final.

Deer River 7 Crosby-Ironton 27 Final.

Highlights and scores from Week Three of the WIAA High School football season.

Spooner 6 Northwestern 52 Final. (Highlights above).

Menomonie 42 Spartans 7 Final.

Rhinelander 32 Ashland 7 Final.

