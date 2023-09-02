Friday Night Lights Plays Of The Night

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -After a great week of high school football across Minnesota and Wisconsin, here are our plays of the night!

Alexis Beckett’s Play of the Night: Two Harbors’ WR Tate Nelson Over The Shoulder Catch

Alexis Bass’ Pop Off Play of the Night: Denfeld’s Taye Manns 54-yard TD

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.