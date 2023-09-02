Friday Night Lights Plays Of The Night

By Daniel Chiarelli, Alexis Bass, Alexis Beckett and Kevin Moore
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -After a great week of high school football across Minnesota and Wisconsin, here are our plays of the night!

Alexis Beckett’s Play of the Night: Two Harbors’ WR Tate Nelson Over The Shoulder Catch

Alexis Bass’ Pop Off Play of the Night: Denfeld’s Taye Manns 54-yard TD

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Telemark main lobby to be reconstructed into outdoor facility.
Historic Wisconsin outdoor resort being brought back to life by ski foundation
Motorcycle crash in Douglas County closes Highway 13
Man killed in Douglas County motorcycle crash
Left: Robert West Right: Tommi Hintz
Two sentenced for involvement in murder, dismemberment case
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office joined the growing list of law agencies who are pulling...
St. Louis County pulls resource officers from schools
Relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
50-mile relay swimmers arrive in Duluth

Latest News

Week 1 Friday Night Lights Plays of the night
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights: Week 1 Highlights from around the Northland
Week 1 Friday Night Lights, WIAA
Week 1 Friday Night Lights, MSHSL