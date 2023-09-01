University of Wisconsin Superior ready to move in new students

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The University of Wisconsin-Superior will move in students on Saturday ahead of the school year.

Leaders with the university said they’re ready to have students back on campus this weekend.

“We’re thrilled,” Jen Bird, the Assistant Dean of Students of the university, said. “Over the summer, campus gets really quiet and we really miss having all of the students around.”

According to Bird, students are the lifeblood of the university.

“They bring a lot of light and energy to the campus and we love to see what they’re doing, they bring programs, they bring all kinds of great stuff,” she said.

Around 200 students will move onto campus on September 2.

“We have 200 new students moving in this year, our international and athletic students have already been on campus, but we’re excited to invite the rest in,” Bird said.

There’s a lot of preparation involved when it comes to moving new students with most of their belongings too.

“Our residence halls are doing all things during the summer to make sure the rooms are ready,” she said. “We’re hiring students to make sure that they’re there to lead [new students] through the weekend; recruiting volunteers to help,” she said.

Not only will students move in this weekend, but there’s also an entire schedule of events planned to welcome in new Yellowjackets.

On September 3, there’s a block party on campus from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Classes begin on September 6.

