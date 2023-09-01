UMD Bulldogs win big in season opener against Northern Michigan
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Malosky Stadium showed up and showed out Thursday night against Northern Michigan a team the Bulldogs have not seen in 25 years but took care of business no problem with a 47-10 victory in their season opener.
The Bulldogs wasted no time scoring on their opening drive thanks to Quarterback and sophomore captain Kyle Walljasper who had himself a night. Walljasper put up a two career-highs throwing for five touchdowns while rushing for 129 yards.
At the half, the Bulldogs led 34-10 and only kept rolling from there to cap off the night starting the season 1-0.
Next on the Bulldog’s docket is their first conference opponent on the road in Aberdeen, SD to take on Northern State. Kick-off is set for 6 pm on Saturday, September 9th.
