Trail by Trail: Hoyt Lakes, Emily, Isabella

Hoyt Lakes, MN- The Prospectors Loop ATV club has proposed a new section of trail. Phase 2 of the plan has been recently approved by the DNR. The club is proposing four new ATV trail segments and a connecting spur. These new trails would make up approximately 59 miles. Club leaders hope to connect existing trails to each other and amenities in Northern Minnesota.

Emily, MN- The Over the Hills Gang ATV Club is hosting a Ladies Only Ride in September. On Saturday, September 9 guests are invited on a fun ride featuring games and giveaways. The fun will start at the Log Cabin Bar and lunch will be eaten out on the trail. The meal will be provided by the Crooked Lake Cafe in Outing and purchased by the ATV club. The ride is free, but cash donations are appreciated.

Isabella, MN- A bridge replacement project may cause detours in the coming weeks. The Dumbbell River Bridge on Trappers Lake Road in Isabella will be closed until mid-to-late October. There will be no signed detour so drivers need to be aware ahead of traveling in the area. The closure is near the Section 29 Lake Campground and Silver Island Lake Rustic Campground.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

