Northland volunteer helps with recovery efforts after Hurricane Idalia

Wendy Frederickson will help out in Florida for the next two weeks.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, FL. (Northern News Now) - Volunteers from around the country, including Northlanders, have been flocking to Florida to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Idalia.

Wendy Frederickson is from Virginia, Minnesota, and has been volunteering with the Red Cross for years.

She arrived in Tallahassee Wednesday just hours before Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

“When we got here, we were in an immediate shutdown because of the hurricane,” Frederickson said, ”We were in our hotel room for a whole day not able to leave. And then, this morning, we are hitting the ground running.”

Frederickson has spent her second day in Florida setting up field offices to help serve communities that saw storm damage. Two other Red Cross volunteers from the Northland will be joining Frederickson later this week.

She said she will stay in Florida for the next two weeks. The Northlander also volunteered after Hurricane Ian hit last year.

