Longtime Meteorologist Dave Anderson inducted into Upper Midwest Emmy’s Silver Circle

Meteorologist Dave Anderson inducted into Upper Midwest Emmy's Silver Circle
Meteorologist Dave Anderson inducted into Upper Midwest Emmy's Silver Circle(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now is extremely proud to announce longtime meteorologist Dave Anderson has been inducted into the prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy’s Silver Circle.

The Silver Circle recognizes individuals from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and the Dakotas who have made a “significant contribution to television well above and beyond what’s required by their job” for 25 or more years.

Dave, an Ely native, began his broadcasting career in 1986. While also in college at the time, he served as a custodian at what was then known as KDLH. In 1987, he was added to a technician job at KBJR. That was a combination he carried on for about three years.

One of his first jobs at KBJR was drawing weather maps for meteorologist Jack McKenna. That inspired an interest in the weather that led Dave back to school to earn his own meteorology degree.

While working on the technical crew and assisting the weather department, Dave also served as a commercial production grip, news photographer, sports reporter, and human interest reporter.

Today, Dave is one of Northern News Now’s trusted meteorologists. You can catch him forecasting Saturdays and Sundays at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dave is also our human interest reporter and purveyor of the Northland’s history through his own segment “Holding on to History,” which airs Mondays at 10 p.m.

Outside of Northern News Now, Dave has been an adjunct meteorology instructor at Lake Superior College since 2003.

Always community-minded, Dave served on the board of the Marine Museum in Duluth and as a Cub Scout leader for several years in the past. For more than 20 years, he has been a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliarist and has served as flotilla commander, weather instructor, and public affairs officer. Right now, he serves on the USCG Auxiliary National Staff in the marketing department.

Dave will be honored during the Upper Midwest Emmy Gala, a ceremony held in the Twin Cities area, on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Telemark main lobby to be reconstructed into outdoor facility.
Historic Wisconsin outdoor resort being brought back to life by ski foundation
Left: Robert West Right: Tommi Hintz
Two sentenced for involvement in murder, dismemberment case
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office joined the growing list of law agencies who are pulling...
St. Louis County pulls resource officers from schools
Motorcycle crash in Douglas County closes Highway 13
Man killed in Douglas County motorcycle crash
Relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
50-mile relay swimmers arrive in Duluth

Latest News

University of Wisconsin Superior ready to move in new students
The University of Wisconsin-Superior will move in students Saturday ahead of the school year.
University of Wisconsin Superior ready to move in new students
Northern News Now at 10pm
UMD Football Home Opener
Crystal shares her story through a creative medium.
“Folks of Duluth”: Sharing the stories of those often unheard