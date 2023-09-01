Longtime Meteorologist Dave Anderson inducted into Upper Midwest Emmy’s Silver Circle

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now is extremely proud to announce longtime meteorologist Dave Anderson has been inducted into the prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy’s Silver Circle.

The Silver Circle recognizes individuals from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and the Dakotas who have made a “significant contribution to television well above and beyond what’s required by their job” for 25 or more years.

Dave, an Ely native, began his broadcasting career in 1986. While also in college at the time, he served as a custodian at what was then known as KDLH. In 1987, he was added to a technician job at KBJR. That was a combination he carried on for about three years.

One of his first jobs at KBJR was drawing weather maps for meteorologist Jack McKenna. That inspired an interest in the weather that led Dave back to school to earn his own meteorology degree.

While working on the technical crew and assisting the weather department, Dave also served as a commercial production grip, news photographer, sports reporter, and human interest reporter.

Today, Dave is one of Northern News Now’s trusted meteorologists. You can catch him forecasting Saturdays and Sundays at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dave is also our human interest reporter and purveyor of the Northland’s history through his own segment “Holding on to History,” which airs Mondays at 10 p.m.

Outside of Northern News Now, Dave has been an adjunct meteorology instructor at Lake Superior College since 2003.

Always community-minded, Dave served on the board of the Marine Museum in Duluth and as a Cub Scout leader for several years in the past. For more than 20 years, he has been a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliarist and has served as flotilla commander, weather instructor, and public affairs officer. Right now, he serves on the USCG Auxiliary National Staff in the marketing department.

Dave will be honored during the Upper Midwest Emmy Gala, a ceremony held in the Twin Cities area, on Saturday, Oct. 14.

