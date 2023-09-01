Lack of fire hydrants delays efforts to contain Duluth garage fire

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - First responders are currently fighting flames at a detached garage fire in Duluth amid a day with high fire danger.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, the fire started Friday afternoon in the Bayview Heights neighborhood.

Officials say there is a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

They are currently relying on water tankers to bring water to the scene.

There was one person in the garage at the time of the fire.

Officials say the person was able to get out without injury.

No injuries were reported.

There is no known danger to the public or concern that it will spread at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bayview Heights garage fire map (Northern News Now)

