Lack of fire hydrants delays efforts to contain Duluth garage fire

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - First responders are currently fighting flames at a detached garage fire in Duluth amid a day with high fire danger.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, the fire started Friday afternoon in the Bayview Heights neighborhood.

Officials say there is a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

They are currently relying on water tankers to bring water to the scene.

There was one person in the garage at the time of the fire.

Officials say the person was able to get out without injury.

No injuries were reported.

There is no known danger to the public or concern that it will spread at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bayview Heights garage fire map
Bayview Heights garage fire map(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Telemark main lobby to be reconstructed into outdoor facility.
Historic Wisconsin outdoor resort being brought back to life by ski foundation
Left: Robert West Right: Tommi Hintz
Two sentenced for involvement in murder, dismemberment case
Motorcycle crash in Douglas County closes Highway 13
Man killed in Douglas County motorcycle crash
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office joined the growing list of law agencies who are pulling...
St. Louis County pulls resource officers from schools
Relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
50-mile relay swimmers arrive in Duluth

Latest News

Lack of fire hydrants delays efforts to contain Duluth garage fire
Two sentenced for involvement in murder, dismemberment case
Doe tests positive for CWD at Washburn County deer farm
3 people rescued after boat capsizes off South Shore