HOT temperatures this weekend and early next week

FRIDAY EVENING: Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and 60s. A few clouds and even a stray shower will be possible to our south early Saturday.

SATURDAY: The bulk of the day will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with hot temperatures moving into the region. Highs range from the mid 80s in northeastern MN to the low 90s in southern portions of the region. Lows will be in the 60s with mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY: Even hotter temperatures push into the region with highs reaching the upper 80s in northeastern MN to upper 90s in areas such as Brainerd and Aitkin. Several high and highest low temperature records from around the region will likely be broken. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the air conditioning and/or shade.

LABOR DAY MONDAY: We continue to see highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. We will probably once again break record high and highest low temperatures around the region.

TUESDAY: Highs reach the 80s to low 90s with clouds increasing later in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms look possible late in the day with cooler weather returning for the middle of the week.

