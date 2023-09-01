Highway 13 reopens after serious crash near Cloverland

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - Highway 13 was back open Thursday night, after being closed for a time by a serious crash.

It happened around 7 p.m. just west of Cloverland.

Officials closed it during emergency response and cleanup.

The highway partially reopened about an hour later.

No word yet on injuries or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story.

Stay with Northern News Now as we work to learn more.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Telemark main lobby to be reconstructed into outdoor facility.
Historic Wisconsin outdoor resort being brought back to life by ski foundation
The truck will be parked outside of Miller Hill Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 2.
Chick-fil-A food truck stopping in Duluth
Relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
50-mile relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it...
One injured in motorcycle crash on Kenwood Avenue
Relay Swim Begins in Split Rock.
50 mile relay swim in Lake Superior begins at Split Rock

Latest News

Crystal shares her story through a creative medium.
“Folks of Duluth”: Sharing the stories of those often unheard
Dr. Jill Biden visits Madison, Wisconsin.
First Lady Jill Biden visits Madison
Wendy Frederickson will help out in Florida for the next two weeks.
Northland volunteer helps with recovery efforts after Hurricane Idalia
The deadline is now set for September 8.
Application period extended for North Shore judicial seat