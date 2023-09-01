A heat wave is in store for the Northland this Labor Day weekend!

By Tony Nargi
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: Today begins the hottest stretch of the summer for the Northland with mostly sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees. It will be windy with a strong breeze out of the SW at 10-20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies again and a high of 88 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated and cool if you’re out and about! Winds will be much lighter out of the SW at 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be even HOTTER than Saturday! Duluth will see a high of 93 degrees and most of the Northland will be in the mid 90′s for high temperatures. Record high temperatures are likely with Duluth’s record high being 89. Be safe and use caution if outdoors for long periods of time this Labor Day weekend! Skies will be sunny and winds will be out of the W at 5-10 MPH.

LABOR DAY: Monday will feature another day of widespread 90′s for the Northland. It will be a beautiful holiday to get out on the lake to cool off! The high in Duluth will be 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions out of the S at 10-15 MPH.

