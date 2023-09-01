“Folks of Duluth”: Sharing the stories of those often unheard

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- An art exhibit in Duluth is having a major impact because of the stories behind each face.

Along the walls of the Duluth Public Library, hangs portraits of dozens of people featured in the “Folks in Duluth” exhibit. The exhibit mostly focuses on people experiencing homelessness, including one woman, Crystal Kuusisto.

“I’ve gone through a lot,” said Kuusisto. “I’ve gone through a lot of things I’m not proud to talk about.”

Kuusisto has spent her entire life fighting. This year being especially tough for her, because that’s when tragedy struck.

“I didn’t have the finances to pay my rent,” said Kuusisto. “My landlord just decided to not work with me, and I lost my home, and I got evicted, and I mean, I fought like hell to try and keep it.”

Despite Kuusisto’s efforts to find a new place to call home, she came up short, spending these last seven months feeling lost and alone in the streets of Duluth.

But those feelings slightly changed when she met Max Brunner, who took a picture of her with her dog, and asked her about her life.

“This is the first time in my whole entire life that I have actually felt like I’ve been heard,” said Kuusisto.

Max Brunner is the local artist behind “Folks in Duluth,” setting out on a mission earlier this year to connect with her community.

“I was longing for human connection. And so, I started walking the streets, and I photographed five to 10 people,” said Brunner.

“The more positive responses I’ve heard, I realized the Duluth community really needs this,” said Brunner.

Brunner is using her art medium to share a simple message: “no matter how different we are, we are a community, and everyone deserves love.”

A simple act, leaving a long-lasting impact on people like Kuusisto.

“Meeting Max has actually opened my eyes to a lot of things,” said Kuusisto. “She has been an inspiration in my life too.”

50% of the proceeds Brunner makes from selling her photos are being donated to Duluth Harm Reduction Sisters.

