Application period extended for North Shore judicial seat

LAKE COUNTY & COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The state of Minnesota is extending the application deadline to fill a judge’s seat in the Sixth Judicial District.

After serving Lake and Cook counties for 13 years, Judge Michael Cuzzo is retiring in October. He is the only judge serving the North Shore.

Applications to fill his seat were originally due on August 30.

The deadline is now set for September 8.

Once applications are in, the Governor will appoint someone to the role.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.