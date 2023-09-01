Application period extended for North Shore judicial seat

The deadline is now set for September 8.
The deadline is now set for September 8.(MGN)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY & COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The state of Minnesota is extending the application deadline to fill a judge’s seat in the Sixth Judicial District.

After serving Lake and Cook counties for 13 years, Judge Michael Cuzzo is retiring in October. He is the only judge serving the North Shore.

Applications to fill his seat were originally due on August 30.

The deadline is now set for September 8.

Once applications are in, the Governor will appoint someone to the role.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Telemark main lobby to be reconstructed into outdoor facility.
Historic Wisconsin outdoor resort being brought back to life by ski foundation
The truck will be parked outside of Miller Hill Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 2.
Chick-fil-A food truck stopping in Duluth
Relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
50-mile relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it...
One injured in motorcycle crash on Kenwood Avenue
Relay Swim Begins in Split Rock.
50 mile relay swim in Lake Superior begins at Split Rock

Latest News

Wendy Frederickson will help out in Florida for the next two weeks.
Northland volunteer helps with recovery efforts after Hurricane Idalia
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office joined the growing list of law agencies who are pulling...
St. Louis County pulls resource officers from schools
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office joined the growing list of law agencies who are pulling...
St. Louis County pulls resource officers amid law confusion
The Great Northern Classic Rodeo will return to the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds Labor Day...
City by City: Superior, Duluth, Chisholm