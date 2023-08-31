Woman celebrating 108th birthday has a passion for fashion

Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.
Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) – A woman in Arlington, Virginia, is celebrating being 108 years old after her birthday Wednesday.

Vera Punke said she’s grateful for every day and is looking forward to even more.

“My secret is to look ahead, because if I look behind at my life it would be terrible and I don’t want to do that,” she said.

The 108-year-old said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.

Punke’s other passion is for fashion. She owns 40 pairs of shoes and founded a hat club at her senior living center.

“I’ve always had friends, a good organizer, and you look ahead and try to be happy,” Punke said.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Telemark main lobby to be reconstructed into outdoor facility.
Historic Wisconsin outdoor resort being brought back to life by ski foundation
The truck will be parked outside of Miller Hill Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 2.
Chick-fil-A food truck stopping in Duluth
Relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
50-mile relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it...
One injured in motorcycle crash on Kenwood Avenue
Relay Swim Begins in Split Rock.
50 mile relay swim in Lake Superior begins at Split Rock

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph...
Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 15 years in prison in Jan. 6 Capitol attack case
Florida authorities say they are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old girl who is...
15-year-old girl facing murder charges after killing mother’s fiance, authorities say
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
Law enforcement agents respond to the scene of a shooting late Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in...
5 wounded, 2 critically, in most recent shooting in Illinois city
Jessie Diggins, 2018
Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins to compete at 50th American Birkebeiner