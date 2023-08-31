Warm today and trending that way, a hot Labor Day weekend is in store!

THURSDAY: Today will be warm with sunshine in the morning transitioning to partly cloudy skies with a chance of an afternoon/evening shower. The high will be 77 degrees with some breezy conditions with winds out of the SE at 10-15 MPH. Some haze is possible in the western portions of our region across central and western Minnesota, however places east of Bemidji through Wisconsin should see no air quality issues.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be even warmer with partly cloudy skies and another breeze out of the S at 10-15 MPH. The high will be 84 degrees as our hot Labor Day weekend kicks off.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: The weekend will feature well above average temperatures with Saturday featuring mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees. Sunday will feature potentially record-breaking temperatures with a high of 93 degrees and mostly sunny skies as well. The record high in Duluth is 89 degrees, so the odds look to be in favor of breaking the daily record high. With the hot weather in place be sure to stay hydrated and cool if you’re out and about this Labor Day weekend!

