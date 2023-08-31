Minnesota DNR offers ‘Free Park Day’ on Sept. 9

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesotans can soon get into all the state parks for free - for one day.

The Minnesota DNR is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, Sept. 9 for “Free Park Day.”

This is one of the four days each year the DNR waives these fees.

“We hope Minnesotans who haven’t been to a state park before or haven’t visited in a while will come out to enjoy time in nature and make memories with friends and family,” said Ann Pierce, director of the Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails Division.

DNR officials say most Minnesotans live within 30 miles of a state park.

You can find the one closest to you here.

Visitor activity options:

Visitors are advised to look for alerts and notices on park webpages before heading out to be aware of construction, trail closures, or other circumstances that might impact their trip.

For more information, visit the Minnesota DNR’s Free Park Days webpage.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.