Low-cost ideas for a Labor Day ‘staycation’

(InvestigateTV) — With gas prices still high at $3.83 per gallon nationally, per the latest AAA data, some Americans are considering a “staycation” this Labor Day weekend.

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with the website and app Eventbrite, said people looking to stay home for the holiday should check out events in their local area.

“Consider finding new foods and new music at a food festival,” she suggested. “There are plenty of Greek festivals, Thai festivals, lots of different, interesting angles in your local hometown. This is a great way to get out of the house, off the couch, off those iPads with the entire family to experience something unique, something local and something different.”

Food festivals across the country have increased by 57%, according to data from Eventbrite. Bigham said these festivals pop up all the time and are either free or pretty cheap to get in.

“We’ve seen on Eventbrite.com the rise in different types of tastings like tequila or wine. And what’s really interesting is it doesn’t have to be Cinco De Mayo for you to get out an experience some tequila and tacos,” Bigham said.

Another idea is to enjoy the outdoors, whether it’s fishing, boat tours, outdoor concerts, or maybe an organized scavenger hunt.

National and state parks are great for hiking and picnics. Find them using the National Parks directory or State Parks directory.

NerdWallet’s 99 Staycation Ideas for This Summer article includes ideas that are kid friendly, for the tech savvy, and for those that just want to relax.

