The Local Exchange: Duluth mushroom enthusiast offers foraging classes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One hobby taking off in popularity involves searching the ground.

Mushroom foraging is the practice of gathering mushrooms in the wild, typically for culinary use, and it is gaining traction in the Northland.

Along the trails at the Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center in Duluth, you might see a group of people with their eyes peeled looking for wild mushrooms.

Ariel Bonkoski is a mushroom identification expert and the owner of Ariel’s Mushroom Co.

“When you learn about mushrooms, you kind of learn about how they are connected to so many other things in nature, so kind of learning about mushrooms forces you to care about more than just mushrooms,” Bonkoski said.

Her involvement with mushrooms began as a happy accident after growing up not even liking them.

“One day I just had a coworker that explained to me that there’s wild mushrooms out there that have all different sorts of flavors and textures, and I just hadn’t had the right mushroom,” she said.

Out of curiosity, Bonkoski joined mushroom identification groups on Facebook to see what grows in Minnesota and Wisconsin, which began her quest for more knowledge.

Now she works with community education programs and schools to teach classes and lead guided hikes.

“If you’re really new and just starting off, going with someone who has a lot of experience is very, very valuable,” Bonkoski said.

Whether they already know a thing or two about fungi or are just dipping their toes in the world of wild mushrooms, attendees learn how to properly find, identify, and consume wild mushrooms.

“Some people are just looking for new hobbies,” Bonkoski said. “Some people want to know what’s growing in their gardens. Is it going to hurt their dogs or their children? They want to be aware of what’s growing in their yard.”

Bonkoski typically offers her classes and guided hikes once a month.

The next one is September 16.

