Late Duluth woman donates $200K to Salvation Army

Karen Hallback Main's siblings present a $200,000 check to Duluth's Salvation Army
Karen Hallback Main's siblings present a $200,000 check to Duluth's Salvation Army
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A late Duluth woman’s generosity continues to help her neighbors in need.

Thursday, the siblings of Karen Hallback Main presented the Duluth Salvation Army with a $200,000 check.

Before suddenly passing away last November, she noted in her will that she wanted to donate money to a non-profit that meant a lot to her.

Now, some of the money will go towards the Salvation Army’s Housing Programs.

Karen Hallback Main's siblings present a $200,000 check to Duluth's Salvation Army
Karen Hallback Main's siblings present a $200,000 check to Duluth's Salvation Army

Her siblings say this donation embodies her giving spirit.

“Karen in her personal and professional life cared deeply about injustice and doing something about it in the world,” says Jeff Hallback, Karen’s brother. “It embodies her faith journey and making a difference in the world.”

Salvation Army leaders say Karen’s donation came as a big surprise, especially at a time when they were struggling to balance their budget.

They added they are very thankful for her generosity.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

