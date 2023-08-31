HOT Labor Day Weekend in store for the region

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see increasing clouds from west to east as a warm front pushes into the region. There will be a minor chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in Central Minnesota. Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s with southerly winds 5-15mph.

FRIDAY: Friday will start the warm long weekend. Highs will be in the mid-80′s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest 10-20mph.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. The heat index will be in the 90′s, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend! We will see temperatures climbing into the mid to lower 90′s! Winds will be out of the west 5-15mph. The heat index will be in the upper 90′s and could climb to 100°! Stay hydrated, spend time in air-conditioned housing if possible.

